Main Street will have 60 CCTV cameras in post-treaty security upgrade

New CCTV cameras are being installed in Main Street as part of a wider package of security measures related to the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

A total of 60 cameras will be installed along Main Street, Casemates, Landport and other nearby locations.

Twelve of those cameras will have facial recognition technology, though these have not yet been installed.

“These cameras are surveillance cameras and don’t include facial recognition,” a Government spokesperson told the Chronicle.

“They are CCTV cameras backed with comprehensive security software.”

“A further 12 cameras with facial recognition will be installed in Main Street.”

The cameras are being installed jointly by local contractors and security companies, in conjunction with Gibraltar Government departments and agencies.

The costs have not yet been finalised and form part of a wider package of measures to keep Gibraltar safe, including 24/7 armed and unarmed policing at the land border and airport.

The cameras will be controlled by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“The Royal Gibraltar Police are the data controller and are responsible for the operation of the system,” the spokesperson said.

“There will be control room at Gibraltar Airport monitored 24/7 for surveillance purposes.”

“Local security companies, working in conjunction with the RGP and following strict GDPR and data protection laws and protocols, are coordinating this.”