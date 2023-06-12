Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

SDGG urges C24 to ‘act more decisively’ on Gibraltar

The SDGG's Richard Buttigieg addressing the United Nations' Committee of 24

By Priya Gulraj
12th June 2023

Gibraltar’s withdrawal from the European Union has enabled some people in Spain to view this “as an opportunity to further an outdated irridentist claim”, Richard Buttigieg, Chairman of the Self-Determination for Gibraltar Group, told the United Nation’s Committee of 24 on Monday.

Mr Buttigieg was in New York to petition Gibraltar’s right to self-determination.

In his four-minute address, Mr Buttigieg implored the Committee of 24 to “act more decisively” on the issue of Gibraltar against a backdrop of Brexit.

He told the Committee that the frontier between Spain and Gibraltar was closed by General Franco in 1969, which “tore families apart, destroyed businesses on both sides of the border and totally alienated the people of Gibraltar from the outside world”.

The frontier was reopened in the early 1980s when Spain wanted to become a member of the European Union which was a “beginning of a new era for Gibraltar and its people”.

“Ironically, nearly 40 years later, the EU is once again relevant to the next stage of Gibraltar’s evolution,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“Everyone will be aware that the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU.”

“As a consequence, Gibraltar was forced to do so as well.”

“Leaving the Union meant that Gibraltar can no longer rely on the protection afforded by EU laws in order to ensure a fluid border.”

“Some in Spain saw this as an opportunity to further an outdated irridentist claim.”

“The Government of Gibraltar is negotiating hard to ensure that this is not going to be possible.”

“Regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, however, no one in Spain should be under any illusions.”

“The people of Gibraltar will not yield to any form of pressure.”

Mr Buttigieg said the United Kingdom and Gibraltar “have developed a modern relationship which is non-colonial in nature” which grants the Rock a level of self-governance.

But he also questioned Spain’s unwillingness to “test its outdated claims over the sovereignty of Gibraltar in an international court”.

He asked what the Committee of 24 was “waiting for in order to act”.

“You repeatedly urge the United Kingdom and Spain to resolve the issue of Gibraltar, but it should be abundantly clear to everyone concerned that there cannot be any progress on the decolonisation of Gibraltar if the right of self-determination of the Gibraltarians is not respected,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“As the guardians of such a fundamental right we must and will continue to demand positive action from you.”

“Firstly, this Committee should tell us, once and for all, what else we must do if, in your view, Gibraltar has not done enough to achieve delisting.”

“This is a question that has been posed to you for over a decade and which you continue to ignore.”

“Secondly, this Committee must, as it is mandated to do, send a visiting mission to Gibraltar for it to see for itself what we are about.”

“I simply cannot understand the reluctance to do so.”

Mr Buttigieg told the Committee that he appreciated that the issue of Gibraltar “may not be a simple one to resolve”, but added that there is “more it can and should do”.

“Do not make the mistake of thinking that the People of Gibraltar will soften their stance,” Mr Buttigieg said.

“We will never weaken in our resolve.”

“Because successive generations of Gibraltarians have endured many hardships and their sacrifices can never be in vain.”

“Because the Rock of Gibraltar is built on the shoulders of those who faced the burdens of an oppressive dictator, and that Rock can never fall.”

“But, most of all, because our children must grow up with the privilege of being able to be the sole arbiters of their destiny.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for ‘Monument Place and Monument Plaza’

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for 150-room Marriott hotel

Tue 6th Jun, 2023

Local News

Court finds former Commissioner Ian McGrail not guilty of sexual assault

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Local News

GSLA’s Summer Sports Programme to start early

Thu 8th Jun, 2023

Local News

Veterans return to Gibraltar after 50 years to pay homage to the past

Mon 12th Jun, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th June 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Spain’s UN ambassador highlights UK’s military presence in Gib in speech to C24

12th June 2023

Local News
Rock’s sovereignty ‘will never be a bargaining chip’ in any negotiation, Picardo tells UN

12th June 2023

Local News
Parliamentarians gain insight into military life during AFPS visit

12th June 2023

Local News
Action for Housing release election wish list to tackle Gibraltar's housing crisis

12th June 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023