Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Sea Scouts remove 83.5kg of waste in TNP clean-up effort

Photos courtesy of The Nautilus Project

By Chronicle Staff
6th April 2025

The Gibraltar Sea Scouts recently carried out a major clean-up of the slipway and revetments surrounding their headquarters, demonstrating their ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

The initiative was part of their efforts to achieve the NEC (Nautilus Environmental Challenge) badge, which promotes environmental awareness and action among Scouts.

The clean-up involved a coordinated team effort, resulting in the collection of 83.5kg of refuse from the area.

This significant amount of debris was carefully gathered and later collected by Recycle.gi, ensuring that it was properly processed and kept out of landfill and the sea.

The Sea Scouts expressed their gratitude to all those who contributed, including Mikey, who joined the clean-up while home from university, and Scout Leader Joseph, who led the organisation of the event.

The activity highlights the Sea Scouts' dedication to community and environmental initiatives, setting a positive example for youth engagement in local conservation efforts.

