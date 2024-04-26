‘Seat of Hope’ installed in Europa Point

GibSams, rewilding charity Whole Wild World, and the Gibraltar Government's Department for the Environment and Climate Change have collaborated to introduce 'Seats of Hope' in Europa Point.

The initiative aims to promote positive mental health and environmental stewardship through the installation of mosaic benches depicting uplifting images of local fauna and flora.

The first bench of the 'Seats of Hope' project has been sponsored by MH Bland, which the Government stated showcases their commitment to supporting sustainability, nature and mental health initiatives in Gibraltar.

“Now, the project is calling for additional sponsors to come forward and express their interest in this worthy cause,” the statement added.

These mosaic benches, designed and created by local artist Ireana Schwock of Eco Décor by Ireana, serve as “symbols of hope and resilience for individuals facing mental health challenges.”

“By beautifying Gibraltar with images of nature, the 'Seats of Hope' project seeks to create spaces that foster positive mental health and well-being for residents and visitors alike,” the Government statement added.

“The collaboration between GibSams, Whole Wild World, and the Gibraltar Government's Department for the Environment and Climate Change underscores the importance of addressing mental health issues while promoting environmental sustainability.”

“This partnership highlights the interconnectedness between mental health and the natural world, emphasising the healing power of nature.”

For its part GibSams said, it was thrilled to collaborate with Whole Wild World, and the Government on 'Seats of Hope'.

"These benches represent more than just physical structures—they symbolise our collective commitment to supporting mental health and preserving our environment,” said a spokesperson from GibSams.

Minister for Environment Dr John Cortes noted that the combination of images of nature in a natural setting highlights the importance of nature and our contact with it, to our mental health.

“It’s a wonderful initiative that sends an important message while enhancing natural areas too,” he said.

The 'Seats of Hope' project invites corporate entities and individuals to become sponsors.

“Sponsors will have the opportunity to showcase their dedication to mental health awareness and environmental conservation through plaques displayed on the benches,” said the Government statement.

For more information about sponsoring a bench or getting involved with the 'Seats of Hope' project, contact info@wholewildworld.org.

“Together, let us transform Europa Point into a beacon of hope and positivity, one bench at a time,” the statement added.