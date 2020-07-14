Sebastian Desoisa finishes runner up in Andalusian Juniors Championship
Young local golfer Sebastian Desoisa finished second in the Andalucia Juniors Golf Championship played this past weekend at Lauro Golf (Alhaurín de la Torre). The young Gibraltarian golfer was unfortunate to finish joint first in the leader table at the end of the competition forcing a three way play-off. Facing hometown player Álvaro Gómez, a...
