Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Sebastian Rodriguez showcases coastal journeys in ‘Ancho Estrecho’ exhibition

Photos in Gibraltar by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
11th November 2024

‘Ancho Estrecho’, a new exhibition of plein air paintings by Gibraltarian artist Sebastian Rodriguez, opens today at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates. Since his last exhibition just a year ago in 2023, the artist has travelled and painted locations in Tangiers, Seville, and the Algarve. "I realised that all the places I've been painting...

