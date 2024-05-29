Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th May, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Second co-ordination meeting on developments in the Bayside area held

By Chronicle Staff
29th May 2024

The Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Dr John Cortes, this week chaired the second co-ordination meeting on developments in the Bayside area.

The meeting was attended by the Technical Services and Transport teams and representatives of the developers and contractors of the various developments planned for the area.

These include One Bayside, Bayside Central, Monument Place and the Marriott Hotel. The discussions are aimed at co-ordinating all works, including those related specifically to the projects, together with the necessary changes to infrastructure in the area.

The coordination is intended to minimise the disruption to the public during works and to keep the public informed about the works at all times. The meetings will continue regularly until the projects are completed.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Stark reality after another Brexit twist

Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

Helped by cross-border intel, Spain arrests Chinese people traffickers using Gib airport

Mon 27th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Tue 28th May, 2024

Brexit

In parliamentary response, Spain sheds light on thorny treaty issue

Thu 23rd May, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th May 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘We keep fighting for change,' Azopardi says ahead of GSD AGM

29th May 2024

Local News
Empowering Journeys, Igniting Careers – Supported Employment Conference to take place next week

29th May 2024

Local News
Rock Retreat 2024 exploring literary and artistic voices through creative inspiration

29th May 2024

Local News
Call for expression of interest for culture training opportunities and courses

29th May 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024