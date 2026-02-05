Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Second day of flooding and disruption in Campo as stormy weather persists

Photos courtesy of San Roque council

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2026

Storm Leonardo hit the Campo de Gibraltar hard for a second day on Thursday, with torrential rain continuing and winds registering gusts of up to 85km/h in Tarifa.

The bad weather left streets and roads flooded in many Campo municipalities and brought down trees and branches across the area, with emergency services continuing on high alert.

Classes in primary and secondary schools were suspended for a second consecutive day and Spain’s state meteorological service, Aemet, said the end of the problems caused by the storm was still some way off.

On Thursday, yellow warnings remained in place for rain, wind and waves.

A coastal phenomena warning has been issued for Friday and conditions are expected to worsen again on Saturday, with an amber warning along the coast and a yellow warning for wind.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to persist until at least Wednesday next week, according to Aemet.

Across the Campo, many minor roads were closed due to flooding and hundreds of people living close to rivers were unable to access their homes as a precaution.

The biggest concern at the moment is the danger of further flooding, with rivers swollen with rainfall and reservoirs further inland already at capacity.

In Tesorillo, Guardia Civil officers rescued five people and 10 dogs in the early hours of Thursday from their home near the river.

On Thursday, the municipality remained cut off from road access.

In San Roque, the Guadiaro river burst its banks and flooded nearby areas, forcing precautionary evacuations.

Road links to Jimena were reopened after the town was cut off on Wednesday due to flooding.

La Linea largely escaped the worst of the damage from the storm, with no major flooding reported although there was damage to some buildings.

In Algeciras, the rail connection remained cancelled, all maritime activity was suspended, with lorry access to port facilities closed.

Scores of heavy goods vehicles were stranded in industrial estates across the Campo and in streets around the port, unable to cross the Strait.

Most Read

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

UK expects swift action over ‘extremely serious’ and ‘deeply concerning’ Inquiry findings, Doughty says

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Local News

Campo on red alert amid flooding fears, no major incidents overnight in Gib

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Bank of England holds interest rates but future cuts ‘likely’ 

5th February 2026

UK/Spain News
Andalucia braced for intense rain amid flooding fears

3rd February 2026

UK/Spain News
Treaty negotiation was ‘an obstacle to break through’ in Spain/UK relations, Sanchez says

30th January 2026

UK/Spain News
UK Govt pressed again in Commons on Gib impact of new gaming tax 

30th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026