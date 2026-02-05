Second day of flooding and disruption in Campo as stormy weather persists

Storm Leonardo hit the Campo de Gibraltar hard for a second day on Thursday, with torrential rain continuing and winds registering gusts of up to 85km/h in Tarifa.

The bad weather left streets and roads flooded in many Campo municipalities and brought down trees and branches across the area, with emergency services continuing on high alert.

Classes in primary and secondary schools were suspended for a second consecutive day and Spain’s state meteorological service, Aemet, said the end of the problems caused by the storm was still some way off.

On Thursday, yellow warnings remained in place for rain, wind and waves.

A coastal phenomena warning has been issued for Friday and conditions are expected to worsen again on Saturday, with an amber warning along the coast and a yellow warning for wind.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected to persist until at least Wednesday next week, according to Aemet.

Across the Campo, many minor roads were closed due to flooding and hundreds of people living close to rivers were unable to access their homes as a precaution.

The biggest concern at the moment is the danger of further flooding, with rivers swollen with rainfall and reservoirs further inland already at capacity.

In Tesorillo, Guardia Civil officers rescued five people and 10 dogs in the early hours of Thursday from their home near the river.

On Thursday, the municipality remained cut off from road access.

In San Roque, the Guadiaro river burst its banks and flooded nearby areas, forcing precautionary evacuations.

Road links to Jimena were reopened after the town was cut off on Wednesday due to flooding.

La Linea largely escaped the worst of the damage from the storm, with no major flooding reported although there was damage to some buildings.

In Algeciras, the rail connection remained cancelled, all maritime activity was suspended, with lorry access to port facilities closed.

Scores of heavy goods vehicles were stranded in industrial estates across the Campo and in streets around the port, unable to cross the Strait.