Second group of contestants sign up for Miss Gib pageant

Four more contestants participating in this year’s Miss Gibraltar pageant were yesterday unveiled during a photo opportunity in the GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion.

Victoria Fisher, Melanie Vilerio, Janelle Duo and Jessica Acris are the latest contestants to have signed up to this year’s event.

The contestants will be vying for the opportunity to be crowned Miss Gibraltar 2020 and represent the Rock internationally in the Miss World pageant.

A total of 11 contestants have signed up to the pageant so far with three more contestants expected to be unveiled next week.

Miss Fisher has ambitions of becoming a professional boxer, with her hobbies including boxing, mixed martial arts, poetry and self-improvement.

She has decided to enter Miss Gibraltar for a new challenge in her life.

“I have entered Miss Gibraltar as a way of challenging myself and a way to test my strengths and my weaknesses,” she said.

Miss Acris told the Chronicle she has entered the pageant in a bid to boost her self-confidence, her ambitions include furthering her career in the health and care industry.

“I have joined Miss Gibraltar to boost my confidence, to feel a lot better about myself and just to live the experience,” she said.

Miss Duo enjoys going to the gym, dancing and modelling in her spare time, she has joined Miss Gibraltar for the life experience.

“This is another experience for me, and I have always imagined myself doing this since I was small,” she said.

“My family has been telling me to join, so that has given me the boost [to enter].”

Miss Vilerio’s ambition is to become a nurse and representing Gibraltar on an international level is a dream of hers.

“This is something I have always wanted to do from a very young age,” Miss Vilerio said.

“I feel like this is an experience that will help boost my confidence and it is something I have wanted to do to help raise awareness for many charities that need the help.”

Sarah Cruz, Isabella Gilbert, Daniella Morillo and Gail Cortes signed up to the pageant on Thursday evening, with a total of eight contestants now unveiled.

The pageant will be held on Saturday June 6 in the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

This year the organisation of the event is spearheaded by Gibraltar Cultural Services and GibMedia.

There is still time for those wishing to enter Miss Gibraltar with the closing date for entries being Friday February 28.

Entry forms are available from the John Mackintosh Hall at 308 Main Street. For further information contact the Miss Gibraltar Office on telephone on 20067236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi