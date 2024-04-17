Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Second South District constituency meeting set for next week

By Chronicle Staff
17th April 2024

The Minister for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, will be holding the second ‘Town Hall’ type meeting of the Constituency next week.

The meeting will once again be held at the Central Hall, next Tuesday, April 23 at 5pm.

All residents of the South District are welcome.

“I am very much looking forward to this second meeting. We held a very successful one several months ago where some important issues were raised,” said Dr Cortes.

“We have been able to progress on some of them and started work on resolving others.”

“I’ll be able to give some feedback and also listen to other issues that the residents will raise. It’s a very interesting part of Gibraltar and I hope that these meetings will also serve to generate a sense of community in the area.”

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates £200,000 construction fraud

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Brexit

'General political lines' agreed on airport, mobility and goods in high-level Brussels treaty meeting

Fri 12th Apr, 2024

Local News

Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail was ‘berated and threatened’ by CM over Op Delhi search warrant, Inquiry told

Mon 15th Apr, 2024

Local News

Former employees report fraud over contract termination

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Feetham visits NatWest International Bank

17th April 2024

Local News
McGrail felt ‘hounded by pack of wolves’ after search warrants, Inquiry told

17th April 2024

Local News
Arias-Vasquez to host Westside constituency clinic afternoon

16th April 2024

Local News
Leslie Gaduzo scoops top prize in John Mac 60th competition

16th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024