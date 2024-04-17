Second South District constituency meeting set for next week

The Minister for the South District Constituency, Dr John Cortes, will be holding the second ‘Town Hall’ type meeting of the Constituency next week.

The meeting will once again be held at the Central Hall, next Tuesday, April 23 at 5pm.

All residents of the South District are welcome.

“I am very much looking forward to this second meeting. We held a very successful one several months ago where some important issues were raised,” said Dr Cortes.

“We have been able to progress on some of them and started work on resolving others.”

“I’ll be able to give some feedback and also listen to other issues that the residents will raise. It’s a very interesting part of Gibraltar and I hope that these meetings will also serve to generate a sense of community in the area.”