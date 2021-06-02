Second time round for latest vaccinated Covid case

The latest positive Covid-19 case detected in Gibraltar was vaccinated and had previously contracted the virus, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

For one local resident, aged between 25 and 30, this is the second time they have had Covid.

The Government also said the new resident case was not a close contact of existing active cases.

The newest case brings the overall figure to seven, with six residents and one visitor testing positive with Covid-19.

The cases come after almost two months with zero active cases in Gibraltar.

Of the six resident cases, four are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

There are currently 36 people in self-isolation and 255,526 tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.