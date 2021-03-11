Security guard near miss and 17 fines in busy night for RGP

A security guard at Waterport Terraces narrowly avoided being run over on Tuesday night and the Royal Gibraltar Police issued 17 fines to people suspected to be involved in illicit activity.

The incidents stretched between Waterport Terraces, Edinburgh Estate, the land frontier, Coaling Island, Queensway and British Lines Road, and saw RGP officers heavily engaged during a “successful night.”

The incident at Waterport Terraces saw several officers deployed to Emerson’s Place after a security guard reported he had narrowly avoided being hit by a vehicle which was being driven at speed.

Officers responded and a 40-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of Dangerous Driving, Obstructing a Customs Officer and Possession of a Class B drug.

As this was happening, officers were also engaged in Edinburgh Estate where four Spanish nationals, one of which was processed for being in possession of a radio transceiver without a licence, were conveyed to New Mole House and issued with Fixed Penalty Notices.

Officers stationed at the land frontier were also busy as four men, two Spanish nationals and two locals, were also detained and conveyed to New Mole House where they too were issued with FPNs.

As was the case with the group found in Edinburgh Estate, one of the individuals at the land frontier was also found to be in possession of a radio transceiver without a licence and as such was processed.

Lastly, a total of nine FPNs were issued to individuals, four local males and five Spanish nationals, in the areas of Coaling Island, Queensway and British Lines Road.

The RGP has said that from this group of nine, the four local males are suspected to be involved in illicit activity and the five Spanish nationals are suspected to be involved in tobacco smuggling.

“As the shift officers came off duty this morning, they were certainly aware that it had been a busy, but successful, night,” said the RGP.