Wed 26th Mar, 2025

Local News

Security to be reviewed after trespassers enter local school

By Gabriella Peralta
26th March 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, said steps have been taken to review security measures at local schools after trespassers entered Westside School on Wednesday afternoon.

For hours after the incident rumours swirled locally that the trespassers were four or five young Spanish YouTubers who had entered the school.

Students messaged their parents that they had been ordered to barricade themselves in classrooms as the school had locked down.

In response to the speculation, Dr Cortes delivered a statement to Parliament after first discussing the matter with the Leader of the Opposition adding the incident had been “exaggerated”.

“There has been talk around the town about an incident in Westside School [on Wednesday] afternoon,” Dr Cortes said.

“They have been exaggerated to the extent that some had said that there were knives and potential terrorism.”

“I want to dispel those rumours completely...” he added.

Dr Cortes confirmed the school was put on alert for a short period of time “as a precaution” and “established protocols” were put into place following reports of the trespasser, who “left shortly after”.

He confirmed there were no concerns over the safety of schoolchildren during the incident.

“The RGP and the school's senior leadership team are confident that there are no concerns for the safety of pupils and staff as a result of this incident,” Dr Cortes said.

“All children were totally safe at all times and security arrangements were worked effectively and properly.”

Even so, the incident prompted concern as to how trespassers were able to enter the premises during school hours.

The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, asked the Government to consider reviewing the security arrangements.

“We're certainly glad that the outcome was what it was, but it may cause, therefore, a degree of inquiry as to the security arrangements going forward at that school and any other school,” Mr Azopardi said.

He added that he was glad to hear nothing untoward had taken place but underscored that lessons should be learnt from this incident.

Dr Cortes replied that steps have already been taken to review the security arrangements and “are going to be implemented immediately”.

Dr Cortes said the Government has taken the this very seriously but said it was not in the public interest to discuss school security measures publicly.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the RGP described the events as “a minor incident”.

The RGP has not clarified at what point it was informed of the incident but the Chronicle understands the trespassers had left before officers attended the school.

On Wednesday evening, there had been no arrests on connection with the incident.

