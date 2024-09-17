Šefčovič to continue leading for EU in Gib treaty negotiation

Slovak diplomat and politician Maroš Šefčovič will continue as the European Commission’s chief negotiator in the talks for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, the Commission confirmed on Tuesday as its President, Ursula von der Leyen, handed out the top jobs in her team.

The news ensures continuity in the Gibraltar negotiation against a backdrop of change at the Commission after the EU election last June and will be welcomed by negotiating teams.

Previously as Commission Executive Vice President responsible for the European Green Deal, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, Mr Šefčovič dealt with UK/EU relations and had oversight of the Gibraltar negotiation on behalf of the EU.

He had close knowledge of the process from the outset and was deeply involved in talks including at two top-level ministerial meetings in Brussels last April and May.

On Tuesday, he was appointed Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security - a new portfolio which also includes customs policy - and Commissioner for Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency, reporting directly to Ms von der Leyen.

Asked if Mr Šefčovič would continue with his role in the Gibraltar negotiation, Commission deputy chief spokesperson Arianna Podesta told the Chronicle: “It will still be Maros Šefčovič to follow this matter.”

On Thursday in Brussels, Mr Šefčovič will host a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, and Chief Minister Fabian Picardo to continue the treaty negotiation.

This will be the third ministerial meeting of its kind and follows earlier meetings last April and May, at which a deal remained elusive despite all sides acknowledging important breakthroughs.

Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Mr Lammy and Mr Albares both signalled continued commitment to securing a treaty on Gibraltar’s future relations with the EU, as did Mr Picardo.

“We still have technical issues to resolve but I remain optimistic that a safe and secure agreement is possible that will be beneficial to all and that will bring renewed and enhanced prosperity to the whole region,” the Chief Minister said this week.

Mr Lammy has made clear that the UK will only agree to a deal that Gibraltar is content with, adding the UK will support Gibraltar “in all eventualities”.