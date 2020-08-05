Senior Citizens’ Association highlights concerns as Gib moves into ‘new normal’
The Gibraltar Senior Citizens’ Association has highlighted the concerns of the local elderly population as Gibraltar continues to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 public health crisis, and amid fears of a spike in cases come autumn. These include what the association described as difficulties getting through to the Primary Care Centre to get...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here