Senior leadership promotions announced within Royal Gibraltar Police

The Commissioner of Police has announced a series of senior promotions and appointments to the Command Team of the Royal Gibraltar Police, following a competitive application process that included written submissions and interviews conducted by a panel chaired by the Commissioner of Police, Owain Richards, supported by senior representatives from the Gibraltar Police Authority, HM Government of Gibraltar and an independent panel member.

Superintendent Mark Wyan was promoted to Assistant Commissioner. Mr Wyan joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in 2002, after obtaining a First Class (Honours) degree in Psychology and Criminology. He served much of his early career within the Operations Division, as a Response Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team officer, before later moving to the RGP Fraud Squad as a Detective Constable.

Following his promotion to Sergeant in 2012, he was part of a team tasked with the force-wide implementation of two pieces of significant legislation, namely, the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act and the Crimes Act. In 2015, Mr Wyan was promoted to the rank of Inspector, initially leading one of the 24/7 uniformed Response Teams before moving to other areas such as Training, Criminal Justice and Resource Management.

After successfully completing a Law Conversion Degree, he undertook the Bar Professional Training Course in 2015 where he attained a grade of ‘Outstanding’. Mr Wyan was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 2018 and later completed and passed the Professional Certificate of Competence in Gibraltar Law.

Mr Wyan was promoted to Chief Inspector in July 2020, supporting the development of the Corporate Services team overseeing several organisational development projects such as the implementation of HMICFRS recommendations, the 2021/2022 Annual Policing Plan and the 2020/21 Annual Report. Following his promotion to Superintendent in 2021, he assumed command of the RGP’s Professional Division until 2024, when he assumed responsibility for Crime & Protective Services. Mr Wyan has been performing the role of Assistant Commissioner in an acting capacity since the retirement of former Commissioner Richard Ullger in April of this year.

Mr Wyan holds a range of qualifications across various police disciplines, including in

investigations, public order, firearms, and has also completed the UK College of Policing Executive Leadership Programme. He is currently one of the RGP’s Strategic Firearms Commanders for both pre-planned and spontaneous firearms operations.

Chief Inspector Alex Enriles was promoted to Superintendent.

Alex Enriles joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in 2006, initially serving in a frontline 24/7 Response Team before moving to the Neighbourhood Policing Unit. In 2010, he joined the RGP Fraud Squad as a detective, and on promotion to Sergeant in 2012, he returned to the Neighbourhood Policing Unit. Following an organisational re-structure in 2014, Mr Enriles transferred to Crime & Protective Services, performing the role of Detective Sergeant for Economic Crime and the Designated Risk Management Team.

Following his promotion to Inspector in 2016, he served as the first Inspector of the newly created RGP Public Protection Unit, which brought together detectives in the Safeguarding and Designated Risk Management teams. In 2018, Mr Enriles transferred to the RGP’s Professional Standards Department, becoming its first dedicated Inspector and assuming the additional role of Data Protection Officer. On his promotion to Chief Inspector in 2021, he remained within the Professionalism Division, overseeing training, professional standards, information management and vetting, criminal justice and file preparation. In 2023, Mr Enriles was awarded the Overseas Territories Policing Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours, for services to policing and Gibraltar in establishing the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) for Gibraltar.

Mr Enriles also served overseas in 2024, when he was temporarily seconded to the Royal Montserrat Police Service to cover the post of Acting Commissioner following a request for policing mutual aid.

In April 2024, he returned to the Operations Division where he assumed the role of Deputy Divisional Commander until earlier this year, where he covered the post of Divisional Commander for Professionalism in an acting capacity until his promotion to Superintendent last week.

Mr Enriles holds a range of qualifications across various police disciplines, including in investigations, professional standards, public protection and firearms. In addition to his primary role, he is also one of the RGP’s designated Strategic Firearms Commanders and Tactical Firearms Commanders, for both pre-planned and spontaneous firearms operations.

Chief Inspector Sean Perera was promoted to Superintendent. Sean Perera joined the Royal Gibraltar Police in 1997, initially serving in a frontline 24/7 Response Team before joining the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and later the Drug Squad as a detective. During this time, he was also a member of the Public Order Unit and was briefly seconded to Special Branch. He was promoted to Sergeant in October 2008 and to Inspector in May 2014, after which he returned to the Operations Division to serve in uniformed policing for a period of time before returning to Crime and Protective Services.

As an Inspector, he served in Force Intelligence and later as the Executive Coordinator of the multi-agency Gibraltar Coordinating Centre for Criminal Intelligence and Drugs (GCID), which also housed Gibraltar’s Interpol sub-bureau. During this time, Mr Perera received an international award for fostering international cooperation against organised crime groups.

In 2021, Mr Perera was promoted to Chief Inspector and returned to the Operations Division, where performed the role of Deputy Divisional Commander with responsibility for all frontline uniformed policing teams. In early 2024, Mr Perera was temporarily seconded to the Royal Montserrat Police Service to cover the post Acting Commissioner following a request for policing mutual aid. In late 2024, he returned to Crime and Protective Services as the Detective Chief Inspector, and since earlier this year, he has been covering the post of Divisional Commander in an acting capacity.

Mr Perera holds a range of qualifications across various police disciplines, including in investigations, firearms and public order. In addition to his primary role, he is currently one of the RGP’s designated Tactical Firearms Commanders for both pre-planned and spontaneous firearms operations, and a Public Order Tactical Commander for events, football and protest policing.

Commenting on the promotions, Commissioner of Police Owain Richards said, “I am really pleased with the outcome of this promotion process, and take the opportunity to thank my fellow external panel members for their support throughout the entire process, as well as to the candidates themselves for their performance, conduct and commitment to service.”

“All three senior appointments reflect the wealth of professional experience, dedication to service and outstanding leadership qualities demonstrated by each of the candidates. I very much look forward to the new Assistant Commissioner and both Superintendents joining myself and Superintendent Chipolina in the RGP Command Team, as we steer the RGP through current and emerging policing security challenges whilst also driving forward RGP key strategic priorities such as community safety, prioritising workforce investment, and strengthening local and international collaboration.”