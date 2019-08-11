Senior’s ‘Tea for Two’ next week

The Gibraltar Senior Citizens Association will be hosting a ‘Tea for Two’ this Tuesday.

The first Tea for Two is set to take place on August 13 at 2pm at the IPA Police Club in South District.

Organisers are working on hosting future events elsewhere due to accessibility.

The Association has campaigned long and hard to curb loneliness amongst some of the eldest in our community.

The campaign against senior loneliness has been headed by GSCA President Manolo Ruiz, and after quite some time he has now gathered some support.

Business owners Sophie Clifton-Tucker, co-founder of the Little English language school and Editor of the Gibraltar Magazine, and Jason Harper, founder and managing director of B2 Projects, have stepped up to the challenge.

They are organising ‘Seniors Tea for Two’ a new charity community event set up to benefit local senior citizens by offering them a place to socialise over tea and nibbles every month.

Miss Clifton-Tucker and Mr Harper look forward to providing a place for senior citizens to come together and socialise.

The Seniors Tea for Two will take place every second Tuesday of the month.

Those wanting to join in the event, volunteer, or find out more can contact Mr Ruiz on tel: 54008999 or email Miss Clifton-Tucker and Mr Harper on: seniorsteafortwo@gmail.com.