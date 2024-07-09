Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Jul, 2024

Sensory Adaptations at the fair

By Chronicle Staff
9th July 2024

The Gibraltar Fair will provide sensory adaptations this year, the Self Determination Group for Gibraltar (SDGG) and Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) have announced.

These will be available throughout the entire fair period, August 23 to 31, 2024, from 7pm to 8.45pm.

During this time, lights will be switched off and sound minimised, which will be especially beneficial for those with autism, photosensitive epilepsy, and visual and hearing impairments.

Individuals with a Disability Information Card may present it to attraction greeters, where they will secure a seat for cardholders.

It must be noted that not all rides are suitable for disabled visitors, as each has strict operating requirements based on the nature of the ride, including intensity and evacuation procedures.

Attraction greeters must follow all rules and restrictions and will not divert from them if requested, and they reserve the right to refuse admission to a ride if they feel the safety of a user is compromised.

For any queries, please contact GCS’ Events Department via email info@culture.gi or Tel. 20067236.

The Disability Information Card is issued by the Support Needs and Disability Office, they can be contacted via email sndo@gibraltargov.gi, whatsApp +350 56002927, or call 200 42196. Forms can also be downloaded from disability.gov.gi.

