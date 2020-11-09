Seven more Covid cases in schools

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed seven new positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in schools, with cases in Gibraltar rising to 92.

Two positive cases have been identified at each of St Joseph’s Lower Primary School and in Westside School, with St Bernard’s Upper Primary, St Joseph’s Upper Primary and the Gibraltar College reporting a new case each.

This comes as positive cases of Covid-19 rose to 92 yesterday, of which 90 were local residents. This marked an increase of 12 cases, with seven recovering.

The Contact Tracing team has liaised with staff members at each of the affected educational institutions as well as the Department of Education.

The Contact Tracing team has also completed or is in the process of carrying out interviews with the relevant individuals, with those identified as close contacts of the positive cases now being required to self-isolate.

For St Joseph’s Lower Primary these were the first two cases identified in the school, with a total of 40 individuals (two lunchtime staff members and 38 pupils) asked to self-isolate.

The cases identified at Westside are the eighth and ninth cases in the school, with 31 individuals (one staff member and 30 pupils) now self-isolating. No individuals within the school setting deemed to have been in close contact with the ninth positive case as the individual was already self-isolating.

For the Gibraltar College and St Bernard’s Upper Primary this marked the second positive cases for each school.

Some 10 individuals from St Bernard’s were required to self-isolate (10 pupils) and no individuals were deemed to have been in close contact with the case at the College.

At St Joseph’s Upper Primary this was the third case identified in the school, with the Contact Tracing team taking the precautionary measure of asking all possible close contacts to remain home yesterday whilst it completed its investigation.

“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111,” the Government said.

“Pupils in the [affected] schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

Since the pandemic began a total of 72,419 tests have been carried out, with 805 confirmed cases.

There are currently 531 people in self isolation.

Of the 92 active cases, six are in the Covid-19 ward and one is in the CCU.

Monday saw 11 new locally resident positive cases, and seven of those were close contacts of existing active cases.

A total of 19,815 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and

systematic sampling.