Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Seven Summers by Paige Toon – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

By Guest Contributor
19th June 2025

Genre: Contemporary romance

Bringing you this one from Eastern Beach this week! Now, I know you're not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but this one is just too gorgeous! As you've all probably already realised – I'm usually a thriller junkie, BUT occasionally it's nice to take a break from riveting whodunnits with some historical fiction, romance, or something different.

Seven Summers is set on the beautiful Cornish coastline; the story follows the relationship between Liv (an arty sculptor) and Finn (the lead singer of a local band) over the course of several summers. But when tragedy befalls Liv, it changes their destinies forever... Fast forward to this summer, and Liv has a lodger staying with her – the mysterious artist Tom. But whatever happened to Finn?

This was an emotional read, and I just love books set in Cornwall because it's a place I would love to visit one day.

Read this if you enjoyed:

The Birdcage by Eve Chase
Vince and Joy by Lisa Jewell
The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

And if you've read this one already, let me know — were you Team Finn or Team Tom?? Get in touch on Instagram or follow me for more book reviews: @kbookblogger

Most Read

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Political agreement is ‘new framework for coexistence’, but Spain’s sovereignty position unchanged - Albares

Wed 18th Jun, 2025

Local News

Agreement opens ‘huge and exciting potential’ for Gib airport

Fri 13th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Treaty will offer new opportunities for Gib, but also a need to adapt

Tue 17th Jun, 2025

Brexit

Mixed reactions on Main Street as news of agreement breaks

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Scale Model Society opens exhibition in Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery

19th June 2025

Features
Drowning Prevention Week

19th June 2025

Features
Annual Corpus Christi celebrations held

19th June 2025

Features
‘Molly is a Llanita’ celebrates Bloomsday

19th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025