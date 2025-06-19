Seven Summers by Paige Toon – Book review by Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Contemporary romance

Bringing you this one from Eastern Beach this week! Now, I know you're not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but this one is just too gorgeous! As you've all probably already realised – I'm usually a thriller junkie, BUT occasionally it's nice to take a break from riveting whodunnits with some historical fiction, romance, or something different.

Seven Summers is set on the beautiful Cornish coastline; the story follows the relationship between Liv (an arty sculptor) and Finn (the lead singer of a local band) over the course of several summers. But when tragedy befalls Liv, it changes their destinies forever... Fast forward to this summer, and Liv has a lodger staying with her – the mysterious artist Tom. But whatever happened to Finn?

This was an emotional read, and I just love books set in Cornwall because it's a place I would love to visit one day.

Read this if you enjoyed:

The Birdcage by Eve Chase

Vince and Joy by Lisa Jewell

The Summer I Turned Pretty by Jenny Han

