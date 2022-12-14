Seven weeks in jail for woman who abandoned puppy
A woman who abandoned her former partner’s 10-week-old puppy after a breakup was jailed for seven weeks by the Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Leila El Yettefi, 26, pleaded guilty to one charge of abandoning the chocolate-coloured Labrador named Finn at Europa Point on a cold and stormy winter night last January. The puppy, which was...
