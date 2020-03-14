Shadow Cabinet meets to discuss virus measures

The GSD has said it supports the "radical" public health measures implemented to delay the spread of coronavirus, and has met to discuss the current state of play.

The Shadow Cabinet met today following a briefing of the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo last night.

The GSD said it is supportive of the measures to contain and minimise the incidence of the coronavirus.

"The global experience shows us that countries that take decisive and radical measures early can be more successful in tackling the spread of the virus," the party said in a statement.

"Gibraltar should learn from that global experience. The GSD will be working daily on this issue to ensure it does what it can to support the effort of public health authorities."