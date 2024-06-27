Sharp decrease in waiting times for counsellors
The waiting times for patients referred to GHA counsellors has sharply decreased by 82%, the Minister for Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez said. Last year, a patient referred to the GHA’s counselling service could expect to wait over a year and a half to see a counsellor. In Parliament this week, Mrs Arias-Vasquez confirmed this waiting time...
