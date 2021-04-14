Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

Gibraltar recorded a jump in active cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, all of them involving seafarers on merchant ships in British waters.

There were 14 active cases detected in Gibraltar according to the latest update, all of them visitors. No resident cases were detected.

Two of the seafarers were brought ashore for medical care, while the remainder are isolated on board their respective vessels.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Government said a crewman off the MV Besiktas Azerbaijan was admitted into St Bernard’s Hospital after the vessel requested humanitarian assistance.

There were cases too on two local bunkering vessels, both of which are isolated as a result.

A seafarer of one of those vessels, the MT Kinthos, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, though the ship remains in isolation.

The second bunkering vessel, the MT Nysiros, is berthed at the Detached Mole with 10 positive cases on board.

“All ships are subject to a quarantine period of two incubation periods before being deemed clear of the disease,” the government spokesman added.

“In Gibraltar this means the 21st day after the last case ends.”