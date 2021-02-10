Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Shops hope for gradual recovery in future of uncertainty and change

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Matthew Ramirez
10th February 2021

Retail businesses in Gibraltar will likely take until the summer of 2022 to return to pre-pandemic levels of activity as they adjust to new trends, including online shopping, and grapple with the impact of Covid-19 against the wider backdrop of Brexit, the Gibraltar Federation of Small Business has said. The GFSB nevertheless remains hopeful that...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar receives largest vaccine shipment to date, enters ‘crucial point’ in Covid ‘battle’

Tue 9th Feb, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

When tragedy unfolds in the bay

Wed 10th Feb, 2021

Local News

Three swim to safety and four missing as migrant boat sinks in bay

Sun 7th Feb, 2021

Local News

New hope as Israel reports Covid ‘breakthrough’

Fri 5th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Lords committee stresses ‘urgency’ of UK/EU deal on Gib

10th February 2021

Sports
Rugby introduces mental health assistance for its members

10th February 2021

Sports
Football resumes tentatively with training under strict guidelines

9th February 2021

Sports
Perez joins Bruno’s

9th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021