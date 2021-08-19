Short film ‘Life on the Rock’ premiered by White Light Theatre
White Light Theatre recently presented the premiere of their short film ‘Life on the Rock’, written, directed and edited by Richard Buck. Filmed in Gibraltar over a period of four days, the short film was a result of a series of workshops organised by White Light Theatre in collaboration with Olympian and actor, Richard Buck....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here