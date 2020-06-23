Short Story Competition adult category runner up La Charlotte de l'Isle By Rebecca Calderon
Philip left Notre-Dame with a heavy heart; Sally’s letter shoved angrily into his top pocket. Paris was cold and droplets of rain were dappling the pavements. He raised his jacket collar and strode towards nowhere in particular. Crossing Pont Saint-Louis he passed a crowd of tourists watching tango dancers. Everywhere seemed chaotic and noisy. His...
