Short Story Competition Years 6 – 7 highly commended Felicity by Isabella Weir
Felicity was a shy awkward girl. She had long brown hair which she tied back in a pony tail and large thick rimmed glasses which slid down her nose when she walked as she always looked at the ground. “Four eyes flick” they called her at school. Half the time she was surprised that people...
