Short Story Competition Years 8-10 highly commended SJ’s Tales from Abroad By Liam Almeida
The Emperor of China dozed in his throne and abruptly woke up. His messenger has entered the room. “Your Highness, I am glad to inform you that the Sultan of Oman will be getting married and you have been invited to his wedding ceremony,” explained his messenger. “That is wonderful, I wish to deliver a...
