Wed 8th May, 2024

Short-toed eagle rescued in Devils Tower Road

Photos by John Sanchez

By Chronicle Staff
8th May 2024

A short-toed eagle was rescued on Sunday afternoon after having sustained an injury.

The bird, an immature female short toed eagle, was found injured by the side of the road at Devils Tower Road, by Bodene Chipol, who alerted the EPRU and stayed with the bird until help arrived.

“Well done John Sanchez who passed by and promptly secured the bird and prevented it from being run over, until the EPRU and Stanley from the Raptor Unit arrived,” said Vincent Robba from the Raptor Unit on a GONHS social media post.

“Thanks to all those birders who alerted us and promptly made their way to the scene.”

“Great team work by all involved.”

The bird is now recovering from its ordeal at the raptor unit, where it will be well looked after until it’s fit for release.

