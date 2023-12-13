Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sienna Sene wins Gamma Architects drawing competition

By Chronicle Staff
13th December 2023

Gamma Architects announced the winners of its inaugural drawing competition for secondary school students on the Rock, with Sienna Sene taking first place.

Idan Khimich took the second prize and Josh Penfold third.

“We were thoroughly impressed with the enthusiastic engagement and remarkable quality of work displayed by the participating students, the creativity and talent showcased exceeded our expectations given,” said a statement from the architect firm.

“We live among and interact with architecture throughout the majority of our lives.”

“In this competition, we wanted to celebrate and consider the thresholds that allow this interaction on a daily basis—the doorways and windows of Gibraltar!”

Thanking everyone who entered, they noted that each one contributed a unique perspective and approach that made judging both challenging and enjoyable.

“Our heartfelt appreciation goes to the teachers from Bayside, Westside, and Prior Park for their invaluable support in coordinating the entries,” said the statement.

“This experience has reinforced our commitment to fostering artistic collaborations and discovering emerging talents in the field of architecture.”

“We eagerly anticipate more successful events in the future, continuing to explore and celebrate the intricate relationship between people and the built environment,” it added.

