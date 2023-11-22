'Significant' border queues for motorbikes and cyclists as Spain conducts 'exhaustive' checks

The peak cross border commute time has been slower in recent days as Spain conducts exhaustive immigration checks for people heading to Spain.

People on motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles in particular have had to queue for up to an hour, sometimes longer, from around 4pm until late evening.

New arrangements heading into Spain mean motorcyclists and clyclists have had to endure the wait in a tightly packed queue, with many complaining of breathing fumes while awaiting their turn to be checked and allowed through.

Spanish officials have been “checking all documents of all persons crossing into Spain”, leading to “significant queues”, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said.