Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

'Significant' border queues for motorbikes and cyclists as Spain conducts 'exhaustive' checks

By Chronicle Staff
22nd November 2023

The peak cross border commute time has been slower in recent days as Spain conducts exhaustive immigration checks for people heading to Spain.

People on motorcycles, mopeds and bicycles in particular have had to queue for up to an hour, sometimes longer, from around 4pm until late evening.

New arrangements heading into Spain mean motorcyclists and clyclists have had to endure the wait in a tightly packed queue, with many complaining of breathing fumes while awaiting their turn to be checked and allowed through.

Spanish officials have been “checking all documents of all persons crossing into Spain”, leading to “significant queues”, a spokesperson for No.6 Convent Place said.

Most Read

Features

Citizens Advice Bureau celebrates 20 years

Tue 21st Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Local News

After lightning visit, Princess Royal says ‘it was a pleasure to be back’ in Gib

Mon 20th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar Suffers Record Defeat in European Qualifiers Against France

Sat 18th Nov, 2023

Local News

Christmas Party at Casemates Square 2023

Thu 16th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Shapps rejects new Argentinian president’s calls for Falkland handover talks

21st November 2023

UK/Spain News
Drugs arrest reveals illegal trade in fentanyl has reached Campo

20th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Pedro Sanchez secures another term as Spain’s PM, raising hope of swift resumption to treaty talks 

16th November 2023

UK/Spain News
Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee puts focus on OTs 

16th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023