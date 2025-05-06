Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Šefčovič highlights ‘exemplary cooperation’ in Gib treaty talks, adding ‘we will be successful’

Photo via European Parliament

By Brian Reyes
6th May 2025

The senior European Commission official overseeing the Gibraltar negotiation has praised the “exemplary cooperation” shown by the UK and Spain in “very complex and difficult talks”, adding he believed a deal would be agreed.

Maroš Šefčovič, the European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, was addressing the European Parliament on Monday during a debate on preparation for a UK/EU summit on May 19 in London, the first since Brexit.

EU and UK leaders will meet for the first institutional bilateral gathering in Britain since the UK left the EU in 2020, with issues such as defence cooperation, opportunities for young people and trade issues high on the agenda.

Mr Šefčovič did not refer to the Gibraltar negotiation in his opening remarks but was asked for an update by Francisco José Millán Mon, a Spanish MEP with the Partido Popular.

As has become the norm for all parties involved in the negotiation, there was no detail on the content of the talks in Mr Šefčovič’s response.

But the Commissioner, who has largely refrained from public statements during the course of this protracted negotiation, was upbeat in his assessment of the current state of play and thanked Spain’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albares, and his UK counterpart David Lammy for their approach to the negotiation.

“I have to underline at this stage that we are progressing in a positive direction and I really would like to thank to both Foreign Minister Albares and Mr Lammy for exemplary cooperation, for understanding the position of all sides, because this helps us to advance on these very complex and difficult discussions,” Mr Šefčovič told MEPs.

“And we will be working on this top level. And I believe that we will be successful in that result as well.”

Mr Šefčovič said he had met Mr Lammy last week in London and that their discussion centred not just on geopolitics but also “our good and positive cooperation on the issues linked with Gibraltar”.

“And this is also reflecting the new wave of partnership and positive atmosphere between EU and UK,” he added.

Mr Šefčovič described the UK as “an essential European ally” on security and defence, adding that cooperation should be enhanced to mutual benefit.

Defence was “a core part” of the renewed UK/EU agenda and “we want to be ambitious”, he said.

He said too that facilitating “people-to-people contacts” was one of the EU’s “top priorities” in its relations with the UK, including on the issue of youth exchange programmes and Erasmus+.

“We want again to build bridges,” Mr Šefčovič said.

“We want to give our youth the experience of talking to their British peers, of having these exchange programmes.”

Mr Šefčovič said it was “…very important not to look at each other's citizens as mere statistics, but as future builders, as people who would remember that experience from their youth for the rest of their lives.”

He said the Commission wanted the May 19 summit to bring tangible benefits to people in both the EU and the UK, adding: “For us, clearly, the ambition in this area is an indispensable part of the renewed EU-UK agenda.”

The Commissioner’s words on Gibraltar came on the same day that Mr Albares, addressing the Spanish parliament, pointed to “substantive progress” in the negotiation for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

General Sir Patrick Sanders appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Albares points to ‘substantive progress’ in treaty talks, to opposition scepticism

5th May 2025

Brexit
Negotiators must ‘double down’ and agree Gib treaty, Šefčovič says

29th April 2025

Brexit
UK ‘will not be defined by the past’ amid speculation on EU youth visa scheme

25th April 2025

Brexit
EU-UK talks making ‘good progress’ says Downing Street after von der Leyen visit

25th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025