Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 4th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
4th May 2025

The Gibraltar Government has filed plans for a temporary facility for St Martin’s School on the site of the former Strength Factory on Glacis Road. The temporary site comes after years of increased demand for the school which saw the building at capacity just a year after it opened in September 2021. Earlier this year...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Royal Navy flagship sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

Pilot with 25 years' experience reflects on the complexities of flying into Gibraltar

Mon 28th Apr, 2025

Local News

Former Governor Ed Davis confirmed as next Black Rod

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

2nd May 2025

Local News
Coroner’s Court gears up for second inquest into fatal collision at sea

2nd May 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Victory in Europe – VE Day – a day to pay tribute to those who fought for our freedom

2nd May 2025

Features
The main challenges facing Spain

2nd May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025