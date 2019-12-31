Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Simon Dumas and ‘King Calaway’ - will fame happen in 2020?

By Joe Adambery
31st December 2019

It’s been a busy year for King Calaway, with the band travelling on more than 95 flights, performing on US national television, and appearing on renowned Aussie TV show ‘Neighbours’. Music journalist Joe Adambery caught up with Simon Dumas and reviewed the exciting first year for King Calaway What a year has just been for...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Customs officer arrested on suspicion of theft

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Medicinal cannabis products will be tightly controlled and restricted, GHA says

Mon 30th Dec, 2019

Local News

Michael Llamas appointed CMG in New Year Honours list

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

It's growing back to nature with garden trends in 2020, experts say

Mon 30th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Protection against influenza

31st December 2019

Local News
Medicinal cannabis products will be tightly controlled and restricted, GHA says

30th December 2019

Features
Works to start on the Mount next month

30th December 2019

Features
Army veterans reunited after 60 years in chance encounter at Christmas party

30th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019