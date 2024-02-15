Singer Lucia Wood wins Young Musician of the Year
By Frankie Hatton The GAMPA Festival for Young Musicians Gala Concert 2024 was held last weekend at the John Mackintosh Hall and it was well supported, with 400 children and young people performing throughout the week. The finals had an array of local and international talent on show for an excellent night of music and...
