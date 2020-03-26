Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sir Bob Neill in message of solidarity to Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

UK parliamentarians have vowed to give Gibraltar “all possible support and assistance” from the UK as the Rock fights the Covid-19 virus.

The message was set out in an open letter from Sir Bob Neill, the chairman of the House of Commons All Party Parliamentary Group on Gibraltar, to the people of Gibraltar.

“Coronavirus is making huge demand on all of us and we know how difficult it is to sacrifice some of the liberties we perhaps take for granted,” Sir Bob said, adding that the Chief Minister, supported by Gibraltars MPs and working with the Leader of the Opposition, was doing everything possible to protect the “wonderful, resilient” people of Gibraltar.

Sir Bob said he had seen on social media the support for Gibraltar’s frontline personnel and that he joined Gibraltarians in that applause.

“I know how important it is that Gibraltar has fluid and real support from the United Kingdom Government, ensuring that you have not only what it takes to beat the virus and minimise its impact on you, but also the support needed to secure and sustain the Gibraltar economy in the tough months ahead for us all,” he said.

“All parties across the parliamentary spectrum are represented in the APPG and we are with you now and always.”

