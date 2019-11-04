Sir Graham to retire from role as EU Counsel to Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Government has announced Sir Graham Watson will be stepping down from his role at

Gibraltar House in Brussels as he looks forward to retirement.

Sir Graham took on the post over a year before Brexit, with his job becoming crucial after the UK voted to leave the EU.

The small team in Gibraltar House in Brussels have the tough job of lobbying the European Union on behalf of Gibraltar throughout the Brexit negotiations.

The team continue to lobby for Gibraltar within the European Parliament and Commission and their aim is to ensure Gibraltar is well represented in Brussels.

His prior role as an elected Member of the European Parliament for South West meant Sir Graham had 20 years of experience from within the EU before taking on the role as EU Counsel to the

Government of Gibraltar.

Ahead of Sir Graham’s retirement Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has thanked him for the work he has done for Gibraltar.

Mr Picardo described Sir Graham as having been Gibraltar’s staunchest supporter in the European Parliament during his time there as an MEP.

In a letter to Sir Graham, Mr Picardo wrote: “You will be greatly missed. Your knowledge of the workings of the European parliament has been invaluable to us and it will be hard to find a replacement, which we will still need whether in or out of the European Union.”

Sir Graham may still be available to work on specific projects for Gibraltar