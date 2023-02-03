Sir Joe admitted to hospital, expected to make full recovery

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, was admitted to the Critical Care Unit of St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday, the Gibraltar Government said.

Sir Joe, who had been suffering from a very heavy cold for several days, is not in a life-threatening condition and is expected to make a full recovery, though will likely be hospitalised for several days.

“Cabinet colleagues and all at HM Government of Gibraltar wish Sir Joe all the very best and are sure that he will recover quickly and fully,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The executive committee of the GSLP also wishes Sir Joe all the very best on behalf of the executive and members of the party.”