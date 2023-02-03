Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sir Joe admitted to hospital, expected to make full recovery

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2023

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, was admitted to the Critical Care Unit of St Bernard’s Hospital on Thursday, the Gibraltar Government said.

Sir Joe, who had been suffering from a very heavy cold for several days, is not in a life-threatening condition and is expected to make a full recovery, though will likely be hospitalised for several days.

“Cabinet colleagues and all at HM Government of Gibraltar wish Sir Joe all the very best and are sure that he will recover quickly and fully,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The executive committee of the GSLP also wishes Sir Joe all the very best on behalf of the executive and members of the party.”

Most Read

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into derelict battery inside Gibdock

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Man arrested after Algeciras knife attacks had been deported from Gibraltar in 2019

Thu 26th Jan, 2023

Local News

Royal Caribbean International confirms no Gib calls for 2024 as it refocuses on shorter cruises

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Local News

Spanish man hit by lorry tailgate dies from injuries

Wed 18th Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
In Supreme Court, a ceremony for Gibraltar’s first King’s Counsel appointed during reign of Charles III

3rd February 2023

Local News
Unite maintains pressure on Morrisons in pay dispute

3rd February 2023

Local News
New plans for A&E, Children's Centre and GHA holds major estate review

3rd February 2023

Local News
GSD raises concern over GHA prescription policy

3rd February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023