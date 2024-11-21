Sir Liam Fox examines water’s crucial role in security
Sir Liam Fox drew on his different professional experiences to examine water’s crucial role in security as well as in climate and human health at the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival last Saturday. Sir Liam was addressing an audience at the Mayor’s Parlour in the City Hall about the contents of his latest book, The Coming...
