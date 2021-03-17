Sirmione and Naples: Part 2
We stood outside the Capella Sansevero. The door to this temple is dour and sober and we had read the chapel had a collection of marble statues representing the Virtures. Now, there is little in art less inspiring than allegorical embodiments of abstract qualities. But the statues of this Capella inhabited a different world. They...
