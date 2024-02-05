Site complexity prolongs latest search for Simon Parkes

The latest search for missing sailor Simon Parkes has been extended due to the complexity of the area in Trafalgar Cemetery that is being examined.

The work is being carried out by the Royal Gibraltar Police in coordination with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, which is leading the investigation into Simon’s disappearance in Gibraltar over 30 years ago.

It commenced last Wednesday and had been scheduled to last two days.

“However, owing to the complexities of the area being searched underground additional equipment is required to complete this work safely at the earliest opportunity,” Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement.

No further details have been released at this stage.

Last month police carried out excavation work at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery in Gibraltar as they followed a potential further line of enquiry.

But no items or materials were located to progress enquiries during those searches.

“This new work being carried out by Royal Gibraltar Police is part of our work to explore all lines of enquiry presented to us,” Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary added.

“We would like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity.”

“We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our activity and we know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want.”

This investigation into Simon’s disappearance continues to be a collaborative operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Royal Gibraltar Police, with support from the Ministry of Defence.

Royal Navy Rating Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar.

The 18-year-old radio operator went onto shore but never made it back on-board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later, no one knew what had happened to him despite a huge manhunt to find him.

Since then, investigations into his disappearance have so far failed to find answers for his long-suffering parents.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Simon can call Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill; submit information via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/; or +44 1962 841 534.

In the UK, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111