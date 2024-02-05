Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Site complexity prolongs latest search for Simon Parkes

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th February 2024

The latest search for missing sailor Simon Parkes has been extended due to the complexity of the area in Trafalgar Cemetery that is being examined.

The work is being carried out by the Royal Gibraltar Police in coordination with Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, which is leading the investigation into Simon’s disappearance in Gibraltar over 30 years ago.

It commenced last Wednesday and had been scheduled to last two days.

“However, owing to the complexities of the area being searched underground additional equipment is required to complete this work safely at the earliest opportunity,” Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary said in a statement.

No further details have been released at this stage.

Last month police carried out excavation work at Town Range Car Park and Trafalgar Cemetery in Gibraltar as they followed a potential further line of enquiry.

But no items or materials were located to progress enquiries during those searches.

“This new work being carried out by Royal Gibraltar Police is part of our work to explore all lines of enquiry presented to us,” Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary added.

“We would like to thank Royal Gibraltar Police for their assistance with this latest operation and the public in Gibraltar for their patience during this activity.”

“We have kept Mr and Mrs Parkes informed of our activity and we know this remains a difficult time for them and we hope our ongoing work will one day bring them the answers they so desperately want.”

This investigation into Simon’s disappearance continues to be a collaborative operation between Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and the Royal Gibraltar Police, with support from the Ministry of Defence.

Royal Navy Rating Parkes, from Bristol, was last seen in December 1986 when the ship he was serving on, HMS Illustrious, was docked in Gibraltar.

The 18-year-old radio operator went onto shore but never made it back on-board and when the ship returned to Portsmouth days later, no one knew what had happened to him despite a huge manhunt to find him.

Since then, investigations into his disappearance have so far failed to find answers for his long-suffering parents.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Simon can call Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary on 101, quoting Operation Thornhill; submit information via its website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/; or +44 1962 841 534.

In the UK, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Most Read

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Local News

Cement mishap at Hassan Centenary Terraces showers vehicles below

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Former bank employee tells court her ‘world came crashing down’ on learning of alleged £2m shortfall

Thu 1st Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar records warmest January ever

5th February 2024

Local News
New plans for Oncology Suite unveiled at St Bernard’s Hospital

5th February 2024

Local News
Macaque jumps border into La Linea, remains at large

5th February 2024

Local News
Renowned UK adjudicator Kelly Hopkins will judge 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2024

5th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024