Six months after referendum, women make tough choice to access abortions
Six months after Gibraltar changed its law on abortion, GHA data sheds light on how women are accessing its service, in many cases going through with terminations, in others opting to proceed with the pregnancy. Overall, some 15 women have accessed abortion services since the June vote. Of those, 11 women have gone through with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here