Mon 24th Jan, 2022

Local News

Six months after referendum, women make tough choice to access abortions

Photo by Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Gabriella Peralta
24th January 2022

Six months after Gibraltar changed its law on abortion, GHA data sheds light on how women are accessing its service, in many cases going through with terminations, in others opting to proceed with the pregnancy. Overall, some 15 women have accessed abortion services since the June vote. Of those, 11 women have gone through with...

