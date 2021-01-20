Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Local News

Six more Covid related deaths confirmed

The Rock of the British overseas territory of Gibraltar is seen from a ship off Gibraltar December 6, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

By Chronicle Staff
20th January 2021

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the Covid-19 related deaths of six local residents on Wednesday, with the Covid death toll now at 53.
Of the six deaths, three were residents of Elderly Residential Services and four died from Covid-19.
Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, urged people to stay at home and extended his condolences.
“Each one of the deaths that we must sadly confirm today represents a loved member of our community and my thoughts are, as always, with the families and friends of the deceased,” Mr Picardo said.
“These are not statistics. We have lost six more of our own to a horrible virus in a day. These are some of the darkest days in our history.”
“I implore you, stay at home. Gibraltar is in lockdown to give our dedicated frontline workers a chance to turn the tide around.”
“This isn’t easy for anyone but it is important that we all do our part.”
The first death was a woman in her early to mid 90s who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions.
She died on Tuesday evening of Covid-19 pneumonia and her death has been recorded as from Covid-19.
The second was a man in his early to mid 80s, who had underlying health conditions.
He died on Tuesday evening of Covid-19 pneumonitis and his death has been recorded as from Covid-19.
The third was a woman aged 75 to 80 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and also had underlying health conditions.
She died on Tuesday of Covid-19 pneumonia and her death has been recorded as from Covid-19.
The fourth was a man in his early to mid 80s, who died on Wednesday of severe frailty and advanced dementia, and had other underlying health conditions.
He was also positive for Covid-19 at the time of his death.
His death has been recorded as with Covid-19.
The fifth was a man in his early to mid 70s, who died on Wednesday of advanced cerebrovascular disease, and also had other underlying health conditions. He was also positive for Covid-19 at the time of his death. This has been recorded as a death with Covid-19.
The sixth was a woman aged 85 to 90 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions.
She died on Wednesday of Covid-19 pneumonia and this will be recorded as a death from Covid-19.

