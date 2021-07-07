Six new cases of Covid on the Rock

Six new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Gibraltar yesterday, with four being vaccinated individuals and two being unvaccinated.

Among the unvaccinated cases are a resident aged between 15 and 20 and a resident aged between 25 and 30.

The four vaccinated cases were individuals aged between 20 and 25, 35 and 40, 45 and 50 and 80 to 85.

There are currently 37 active cases on the Rock, 34 residents and three visitors, with three of the new active cases being close contacts of an existing case.

The Delta Variant has been detected in 19 of the active cases, whilst three cases have the Alpha Variant. 15 test results are still pending to determine the variants.

Currently there is one person in the Covid-19 ward at St Bernard’s hospital, whilst 152 people are in self-isolation and 60 test results are pending.