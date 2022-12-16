SNAG community art project presented in Mayor’s Parlour

The Mayor, Christian Santos, welcomed SNAG to City Hall recently where he was presented with a community art project organised by the charity.

SNAG and local artist Cristina Rodriguez coordinated a project where they collaborated with local schools and organisations.

The art piece was to portray unity, acceptance, strength, diversity and inclusion through visual imagery.

The art piece was displayed in John Mackintosh Square on December 3 to coincide with International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Members of the public were encouraged to add to the work with a fingerprint making the project truly inclusive of our community.

Representatives from the eighteen local schools and entities involved, and SNAG committee members, presented the final artwork at the Mayor’s Parlour.

Mr Santos was delighted to accept the artwork, spoke of how it truly represented our community and congratulated Ms Rodriguez on her vision.

He also thanked SNAG and all those involved for their efforts in creating such a beautiful collaboration.

The artwork will now be displayed in the Mayor’s Piano Room for the next few months.