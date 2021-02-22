Snooker’s Gibraltar Open moved to U.K.
Snooker’s Gibraltar Open, which last year was among the last international sports events hosted in Gibraltar before the first lockdown, is heading back to the U.K. according to the latest reports from both Eurosport and World Snooker. The Gibraltar Open, reports Eurosport, “will be moved from its traditional home to the UK due to the...
