SO Gibraltar team sees Small Nations Tournament postponed

The Special Olympics Gibraltar team were this Friday informed that the Small Nations Football Tournament in Liechtenstein this coming April had been postponed due ‘to the spread of the coronavirus in Europe’.

In a message send to teams the organizers described the decisions as “a very hard decision which had to be taken with your health in mind.”

The decision was taken “given the spread of the coronavirus in Europe – of government regulation and SOEE guidance.”

A replacement date in autumn or next spring is expected to be set.