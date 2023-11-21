Social media use in Gibraltar ‘prevalent’ from age 9, GRA survey finds
Children in Gibraltar aged nine and 10 are the most likely to post images and videos on social networking platforms but are also the least likely to use privacy controls, according to the latest annual survey by the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. The GRA surveyed 1426 students aged between nine and 17 and found that the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here