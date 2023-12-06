Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sofia Zammit donates £200 to the EV Foundation

By Chronicle Staff
6th December 2023

Sofia Zammit, 11, from Bayside Comprehensive School, has raised £200 for The EV Foundation Trust.

During the course of the year she has been involved in numerous events such as The Triple A - Awesome Autism Awareness, Gibraltar Pride and the St. John’s Ambulance.

She raised the money by recycling Christmas cards and making Christmas tags, making loom bands and clay bead bracelets, selling her toys and books and doing her popular glitter face painting.

This year Sofia decided to donate the money to The EV Foundation Trust to help those in need during this festive season and handed over a cheque for £200 to Nicole Jones from The EV Foundation Trust.

Sofia wants to thank all those who have supported her this year and a big thank you to Tramonti Restaurant and all the staff for always helping her set up and lending her the tables and chairs.

“Also I want to thank my mum and dad for supporting me and helping me with everything,” she added.

